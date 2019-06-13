Leamington C&AC prove winning hosts at the Two Castles Run 10k

Leamington C&AC were out in force at the Kenilworth Rotary Club Two Castles Run 10k on Sunday and were rewarded with a raft of prizes.

Despite the club hosting the event and providing officials and marshals alongside the rotary club, it still entered 36 athletes onthe day.

First junior male Baljeev Kandola.

Callum Hanlon claimed overall victory, breaking clear early on and crossing the line in an impressive 32min 55sec to finish 34 seconds clear of fellow breakaway runner Peter Lighting (Kent AC).

Clubmate Kelly Edwards took the ladies’ title, finishing 34th overall in 37:19.

Baljeev Kandola was the first junior male and eighth overall in 34:50, pipping C&AC team-mate Dominic Priest for the title by just three seconds.

Rosie Cale took time out from revising for her GCSEs to come home first junior female in 47:33.

Callum Hanlon celebrates his win.

In addition to the individual achievements, Leamington won the ladies’ team prize, with Natalie Bhangal running 39:00 to finish third senior female and Hannah Thorne coming in ten seconds later to finish fifth.

The men finished second on the day with Richard Hood (36:28) joining Hanlon, Kandola and Priest in the scoring four.

Spa Striders fielded 88 runners, with Ian Allen breaking his own club record to finish third in 34:08.

Allen was closely followed by Chris McKeown (35:14), with Neil Smith (35:40), Simon Ludford (38:21), Trevor Wilkinson (40:45) and Simon Parsons (41:15) completing the six counters for the Warwickshire Road Race League (WRRL).

Kenilwroth Runners show good packing.

For the women, Mairi Walker continued her impressive form to finish first Strider in 41:12.

She was followed by fellow WRRL counters Michelle Hutton (41:53), Laura Peake (42:07) and Jo Fleming (42:37).

Ben Taylor was the first of 129 Kenilworth Runners to finish, coming home in fourth position in a time of 34:20.

Stanley Doxey was just seven seconds behind in fifth, with Andy Siggers tenth in 35:01, just three days after completing a 50-mile run and Connor Carson 13th and first V45 in 35:31.

Spa Striders' Simon Ludford.

For the ladies, Emma Ford finished seventh senior lady in 40:45, with Emma Garnett first LV45 in 42:52 and Louise Andrews second in 44:57.

There was also a category second for V55 runner David Leadley (39:29).

Selected others (Kenilworth Runners unless stated): 17, Andy Crabtree (36:09); 23, Iain McLaughlin (Leamington C&AC, 36:44); 26, Vassilis Andreoulakis (Leamington C&AC, 37:00); 33, Tom Foulerton (Leamington C&AC, 37:16); 40, Matt Dyer (37:29); 41, Dean Mawby (Leamington C&AC, 37:42); 44, Ryan Baker (37:55); 46, Dewi Williams (37:54); 48, Jason Hill (Leamington C&AC, 38:00); 51, Oliver Flippance (38:17); 67, Josh Hough (Leamington C&AC, 39:11); 69, Nicholas Williams (39:11); 70, Anthony Morgan (38:58); 75, Simon Corley (39:18); 76, Megan McDonald (Leamington C&AC); 83, Sam Leadley (39:37); 84, Joe Chick (39:39); 91, Alex Atkinson (39:49); 92, Martin Dorrill (39:55).

Meanwhile, at the Yeovil Marathon, a two-lap race around the town, Spa Striders’ Pete Soley went sub three hours for the first time.

Soley clocked 2:57:37 to finish ninth overall.

The race was won by Angelo Pieris (East End Road Runners) in 2:47:37.

Laura Pettifer and Claire Davidson enjoying the experience.

Striders’ Florencia Brea broke two hours for the first time at the Doncaster Half Marathon, finishing in 1:58:30, while clubmate Andrew Grimshaw competed in the Man vs Horse, finishing in 3:42:37.

Liz Draper completed her 65th marathon - this time the Hardmoors White Horse marathon - in 6:52.

Earlier in the week, Spa Striders’ Simon Reiter Chased the Sun for 10k at the Olympic Park, finishing in 46:57.

Leamington C&AC were the first ladies’ team in the Banbury 5, the third race in the East Midlands Grand Prix series.

Sue Harrison was third lady and first master in 33:07, with Jenny Jeeves producing a personal best of 33:11 to finish fourth and first W50.

Elaine Sherwin was 13th in 35:03 to give C&AC the win by five minutes from Silson Runners.

Kenilworth Runners’ Martin Dorrill was 66th in 31:28, with clubmate Anluan Hennigan 76th in 32:14, while there were category wins for Dave Pettifer (1st MV70 in 36:02) and Pauline Dable (1st LV70 in 48:48).

The race was won by Elisha De Mello of Rugby and Northants in 26:04.