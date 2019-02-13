Leamington butchers win more national awards

Aubrey Allen in Leamington has won yet another national award.

The butchers achieved a Diamond in the Innovation category of the The Smithfield Awards, with its ‘Guinea Fowl Delight’.

The judges commented that the product was “lovely and moist with a tender bite and excellent eating quality, plus a hint of smoked paprika”.

Aubrey Allen also received gold certificates for its ‘Guinea Fowl Autumnal Jambonette’ and ‘Venison Roulade’.

Simon Kelly of Aubrey Allen said: “I feel fantastic! We always enter these competitions and we never expect to win anything, so it’s always a great feeling when we do”