Leamington businesses preparing for 'Covent Garden Quarter' market this weekend

Independent businesses in the Covent Garden Quarter of Leamington are busy preparing for their first market.

Eleni Bradshaw, owner of Thrills of the Emporium, and Debra Whitaker, owner of Hush, both in Warwick Street, came up with the idea of bringing back a market to the Covent Garden area.

Debra Whitaker, owner of Hush, and Eleni Bradshaw, owner of Thrills of the Emporium. Photo by Amanda Stacey

Their hope is to entice visitors and shoppers to relive the bygone years, when this part of town was as famous locally as its London name-sake for its weekly markets.

Over the past few months Eleni and Debra have been working with Warwick District Council’s events team to bring together independent shops, craft outlets and cafes onto the street for

Sunday markets - the first of which will be taking place on Sunday (July 28).

Eleni and Debra said: "This is about people rediscovering their town centre and supporting local independent businesses.

"The market would feature local businesses and give them an opportunity to showcase their stuff. We are also looking at events and are open to ideas – we want this to be community-led.”

"Our first market will be an 'eco and handmade' market where there will be eco-friendly, sustainable and packaging free stalls. People who started these plastic-free businesses have been looking for a regular place."

The market will take place from 10am to 4pm, where there will be around 40 stalls in Warwick Street focusing on sustainable, recyclable and plastic free goods and food items and live music.

On the following Sunday (August 4) an Arts and Craft market has been planned with a range of handmade products, produce and gifts.

Cllr Alan Rhead, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for business and environment, said: "There is no denying that these are challenging times for our retailers, particularly in parts of town such as the Covent Garden Quarter which are slightly away from the main shopping area of the Parade.

"I very much hope that local people and those visiting the town for Art in the Park and other events will come along to support their local businesses and see the individual delights the shops in this quarter have to offer from bespoke clothing, unusual gift ideas and a variety of food options.”

For more information about the Covent Garden Quarter click here

If anyone would like to have a stall email info@thrillsoftheemporium.co.uk