Leamington business owner has almost £70,000 confiscated from him after drugs conviction

A Leamington business owner has had £69,650 confiscated from him by Warwickshire Police's economic crime unit after he was convicted of drug offences.

Malkit Singh Sangha, 48, of Kenpas Highway, Coventry, was ordered to pay the confiscation order within three months at Warwick Crown Court.

If Mr Sangha is unable to pay the money within three months, he will serve a 12 month prison sentence and still be liable to pay the full amount.

This follows a financial investigation that began in May 2017, after Sangha was arrested by Warwickshire Police and subsequently charged on suspicion of drug offences.

On January 29 2018, he was given a two year suspended sentence for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin at Warwick Crown Court.

Kaye Williams, financial investigator for Warwickshire Police, said: "This case is a clear example of Warwickshire Police officers and staff working together to not only secure a conviction but to strip the assets of individuals convicted of supplying drugs wherever we can, by applying and making use of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

"Criminals should be warned that Warwickshire ECU will endeavour to seize money generated by criminal activity at every opportunity.

"Removing money that is the proceeds of acquisitive crime including drug supply, goes to the heart of our commitment to protect our communities from harm."

If you have concerns about someone who is benefiting from crime in any way, you can call Warwickshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.