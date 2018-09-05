Leamington business fined more than £10,000 after claiming food could prevent cancer

A Leamington business that made illegal claims the foods they sold could treat and prevent cancer have fined more than £10,000.

Pure and Raw Ltd, which has a shop in Regent Street, made claims the foods they sold could treat and prevent cancer, fight diabetes, lower blood pressure and protect against heart disease.

Warwickshire County Council’s Trading Standards Service brought the prosecution after the business and its director Mrs Ravinder Aujla, repeatedly failed to heed the advice of Trading Standards Officers.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said: “Warwickshire Trading Standards is keen to protect people living with cancer, diabetes, heart disease and other serious conditions from businesses that make illegal claims about the foods they sell.”

When Warwickshire Trading Standards Officers became aware of the claims being made by Pure and Raw, at their shop and on their website, Officers offered help and advice.

The business was making health claims that they were not legally allowed to make, including:

Flax oil helps to fight against breast cancer

Ginger can treat ovarian cancer

Goji berries protect against heart disease

Kale has anti-cancer and anti-depressant effects

Beetroot lowers blood pressure

The business was unwilling to remove or change the unauthorised statements they were making about their foods.

At Nuneaton Magistrates Court on August 28 2018 Pure and Raw Ltd of Pegasus House, Pegasus Court, Tachbrook Park, Warwick pleaded guilty to 12 offences under regulation 5(1) of the Nutrition and Health Claims (England) Regulations 2007.

Mrs Aujla, Director of Pure and Raw also pleaded guilty to 12 offences under regulation 5(1) of the Nutrition and Health Claims (England) Regulations 2007.

The company was fined £500 per offence plus a victim surcharge of £50, a total of £6,050.

Mrs Aujla was fined £200 per offence plus a £30 victim surcharge, plus costs of £2,022.57, a total of £4452.57.

The Chairman of the Bench said that the law was precise and well-regulated and that Mrs Aujla had fallen foul of it repeatedly. She had failed to respond to prolonged input from Trading Standards who had offered good advice on a number of occasions.

In mitigation, Mr Ekwall Tiwana, representing both Pure and Raw Ltd and Ravinder Aujla said that Mrs Aujla was passionate about her business and was very remorseful. He added that the business had now hired a compliance officer, a food and health expert who understood how to run the company properly.

Pure and Raw have been contacted for a comment.