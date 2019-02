Marks and Spencer has extended the opening hours at its Parade branch in Leamington from today (Monday, February 11)

The branch, which includes a food hall and small children's clothing section, had previously opened from 8am to 6pm during weekdays and from 10.30am to 4,30pm on Sundays.

But signs outside the store have informed customers that it will now be open until 7pm from Monday to Saturday.