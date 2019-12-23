Leamington boxing coach Babs recognised among national sporting heroes by BBC

Boxing coach Babs Kandola joined other sporting heroes on the stage at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards 2019.

Babs won the BBC Midlands title earlier this month as a result of his dedication and commitment to helping people through sport over the last 35 years in both football and boxing.

Babs (second from right) among the other Unsung Heroes including 2019 winner Keiren Thompson (centre with bow tie)

In recent years he has been volunteering his time with the newly formed Leamington Community Boxing Club in Kingsway.

He was invited by BBC Midlands to join 14 other regional winners in Aberdeen on Sunday December 15 as a finalist in the hope of securing the 2019 Unsung Hero award.

The club was formed earlier this year to offer a safe, welcoming place to train and learn new skills and confidence.

Backed by England Boxing, the club reaches out to isolated groups and individuals within the local community and Babs volunteers many hours per week to help boxers of all ages, gender and ability levels to achieve their goals

Babs' experience on the red carpet was enhanced by meeting several sports legends including Gary Lineker, Paul Gascoigne and runner Colin Jackson amongst others.

All of whom were supportive of the work the local unsung heroes selflessly do all year round in order to help people participate in sport.

When interviewed, Babs was overwhelmed to receive a nomination, proud to be part of such a prestigious event, and delighted for winner Keiren Thompson who runs the community project Helping Kids Achieve in one of Nottingham's most deprived areas.