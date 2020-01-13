Leamington-born Premier League goalkeeper to be special guest at supporter's club meeting in Whitnash

Leamington-born Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster will be the special guest at the next meeting of the Warwick and District branch of the West Bromwich Albion Supporters Club.

Current Watford keeper Foster began his career at Racing Club Warwick before moving on to Manchester United, Birmingham City and West Brom.

Ben Foster

The event will take place at Whitnash Sports and Social Club, Leamington at 7.45pm on January 23.

The evening will consist of a Questions and Answers session compered by BBC TV and Radio personality Richie Anderson.

Foster will be joined by former Baggies player James Morrison.

The event is free to members and £3 entry to non-members.

All welcome.