Leamington-based charity 'On a mission to get kids moving' needs help finding new home

A Leamington-based charity with a focus on inspiring children to become more active is looking for a new home.

The Kids Run Free charity, which uses slogan 'On a mission to get kids moving', has been renting offices above Peter Clarke's estate agents in Euston Place of Leamington for the last six years.

Kids Run Free event (photo by Alexandra Tandy)

The Euston Place office currently houses both the Kids Run Free charity and Raceways Events, a community interest company, which organises running events.

But the charity has recently been informed they will need to vacate their office by January 31, 2020, due to the estate agents moving out and not renewing its lease.

Their team of eight has searched for a new home checking with local letting agencies, posted across their social channels and reached out to their network of supporters without much success.

They are looking for an open-plan office approximately 800 square feet with room for eight to 10 desks and space for an equipment room.

Leamington Half Marathon, which is hosted by Raceways Events.

Lucy Chaplin, the marketing manager for the charity, said: “I feel that our charity and Raceways are incredibly important to the community as we provide vital free running opportunities for children, along with our free school's programme, Marathon Kids, and the Leamington Spa Half Marathon, hosted by Raceways.

“It's also our 10-year anniversary next year and it would be a sad way to start the year if we no longer had a place to work from.”

One of the charity's first events the – Park Kids Leamington Spa – held in Newbold Comyn started in 2011. They later then set up a similar Park Kids Warwick in St Nicholas Park in 2015.

Lucy added: “The charity is important to the community because we provide free, all-inclusive events for children and their families, giving them a safe space to be active and have fun on a regular basis.”

The running events are for children aged from 0-16 (parents run with children in buggies).

The Chase Meadow GP Practice in Warwick has been socially prescribing the Park Kids events in their surgery for several months.

The charity also started a Marathon Kids programme, which now has more than 150 taking part across the UK. Marathon Kids is a free primary schools programme about personal goal setting, tracking, role modelling, rewarding and celebrating.

The school children are encouraged to run or walk multiple marathons over the academic year and celebrate their milestones along the way.

Clapham Terrace Primary in Leamington started on the programme last year. They were recently awarded a Quality Mark with Distinction from the "Association of Physical Education," which was only awarded to five schools in the country.

Kineton Primary School was also featured in the Leamington Courier and on BBC Midlands Today after a year six pupil was inspired to make changes to his lifestyle after seeing a teacher take up running and then taking part in the Marathon Kids programme.

Earlier this year the charity hosted its 5th Annual Festival of Running at the Edmondscote Athletics Track in Leamington, which saw more than 700 children from local schools take part.

They also host regular free fun runs for children at local events such as the Leamington Spa Half Marathon, the Regency 10k, the Kenilworth Half Marathon and the Alcester 10k.

Lucy added: “All of these events have a real community feel and it means the children get involved as well as the adults.

“Our aim is to create a 360 approach so that children stay active in schools, outside of school with their families and our local communities become healthier and happier through staying active.”

Anyone who can help the charity find a new location for its office can contact them by phone 01926 336628 and email at info@kidsrunfree.co.uk .

The charity would consider anything in the Warwickshire area if the space and price were right for the charity.

Alternatively, they can get in touch via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or the website www.kidsrunfree.co.uk