Leamington ballet dancers living dream of being part of professional show

Two young ballet dancers from Leamington are living their dreams having landed roles in a professional show being staged next month.

Southam College pupil Lydia Fox, 11, and 14-year-old North Leamington School pupil Emily Wong who are both from the Leamington & Warwick Academy of Dance are both rehearsing for the ballet Giselle being staged at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre from April 3 to 4.

The haunting and romantic ballet will star international principal dancers Claire Corruble, Philip Tunstall, Mark Biocca, Ann Wall, Ilana Werner and Brenden Bratulic.

English Youth Ballet (EYB) held a huge audition for the ballet in November last year with Lydia and Emily finding out on the day that they had been selected.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office 0844 871 7607 or visiting www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury