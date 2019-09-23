Leamington author wins national national award for self-help book about living alone

Writing a self-help guide which aims to help people who live alone or are without a partner has lead a Leamington author to win a national award.

Christine Ingall has just been awarded gold for her book Solo Success! You CAN do things on your own, in the Personal Development Category of the Janey Lee Grace Platinum Awards.

Christine said, “I’m surprised but thrilled to have won this prestigious award.

“I’m grateful to everyone who voted for me.

“And it’s great that the Award judges recognise that increasing numbers of single people/ solo householders are a significant socio-economic group that needs support.”

The book is based on Christine’s many years’ experience of being single, living alone, and overcoming the fears and challenges that accompany the solo lifestyle in a couple-centric society.

The number of people who live alone in the UK increased to 8 million in 2018, and this trend is forecast to continue: Euromonitor predicts that by 2030, single person households will be growing faster than any other household type globally.

Christine writes, blogs and speaks on solo-lifestyle issues and contributes a monthly blog, Solo Supplement, to Psychologies Magazine’s online Life Labs advice section.

“The one thing I won’t take for granted is that people who are without a partner, who live on their own, are somehow second class citizens – even in their own eyes,” says Christine.

Her book, Solo Success! You CAN do things on your own is available on Amazon in e-book and paperback formats, and at Waterstones in Leamington and other branches.