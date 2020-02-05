Leamington Assembly cancels event 'out of respect' after teenager's death at weekend

The team at the Leamington Assembly have cancelled an event this week 'out of respect' after a teenager died last weekend.

A 19-year-man died after police believed he had taken ecstasy (also known as MDMA) in Leamington in the early hours of Saturday (February 1).

A 22-year-old woman was also taken to hospital

Police were called at around 5am to report a teenager had become seriously ill in The Assembly Rooms in Spencer Street, and later died in hospital.

The team at the Assembly posted on their Facebook page on Wednesday (February 5) saying that they would be cancelling their 'Andy C DJ Set', which was due to take place on Friday (February 7).

The post says: "After the tragic incident last weekend Assembly's management and Andy C's team have decided to postpone this Friday's event till [sic] next month out of respect to the family and friends."

If anyone has have any information about the incident they should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 63 of February 1.