Leamington art exhbition will support domestic violence charities and raise awareness of the issue

Domestic violence is the subject of an art exhbition organised by a Warwick University student in Leamington town centre next month (March).

Maddie Booth's Stand Up, Stand Back, Stand With exhibition is being held at the Arts Trail Gallery in the Royal Priors during the shopping centre's opening from March 3 to 22.

A piece from the forthcoming Stand Up, Stand Back, Stand With exhibition.

The exhibition is a collaboration of 35 artists contributing 75 pieces in various media from film to textiles to paintings.

Some of the artists are domestic abuse survivors themselves.

The event is raising money for three domestic abuse charities Coventry Haven, RSVP and The Survivors Trust .

Maddie said: "I will be exploring how the medium of art can provide an accessible and emotive platform in facilitating a discussion of gender based violence.

"The current silence around the issue is stark and there is a need for a new dialogue.

"Therefore, the new 'art dialogue' will be showcased via an art exhibition through a range of art work in various media from artists around the UK, some victims/survivors and some well established artists.

"The project is aimed at the wider public, raising awareness for the issue, reducing the fact that gender based violence is a taboo subject in society."

Maddie is seeking funds to help to pay for the gallery fees.

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/maddie-booth

