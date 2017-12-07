Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light: volunteer’s experience is example of Myton Hospices’ work

Making a donation to the Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa’s Trees of Light campaign will support the work of Myton Hospices’ volunteers like Maria Smith whose moving experience of caring for a patient has been made into an animated film.

Maria has been a Myton volunteer for more than 11 years and supports the Myton at Home nurses through a sitting service which was launched in 2013.

One of the patients who she visited last year, who was bed-bound and had failing eyesight, found it extremely comforting to share memories of her late husband and family

The final wish of the patient was for the love letters between her hsuband and her to be read out loud and Maria was happy to oblige.

Maria said: “It was an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be invited into her home and into her life.

“I take great comfort in the fact that I could support her in this way and it was wonderful to see what it meant to her, to re-live those memories and stories through the reading of the love letters”.

This moving story resonated with so many people and it captured beautifully the difference that Myton’s care can make.

The “Love Letters” film is based on Maria’s story and highlights that it is not just medicine that can make someone feel better.

In the last 12 months, the Myton Hospices have worked with and supported more than 1,400 patients and their families across Warwickshire and Coventry.

The charity needs to raise over £8.8 million this year.

Donations to the campaign may be made right through until January 6 using the cut-out donation form (right) or in the form in the brochures available in Leamington from the town hall, the Royal Priors shopping centre and the box office at the Visitor Information Centre in the Pump Room - and in Whitnash from St Margaret’s church and the library in Franklin Road.

Donations can also be made online at www.mytonhospice.org/ TreesOfLight