Leamington and Warwick and Rugby politicians welcome hospital trust's Blood Bikes decision

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has welcomed the decision to allow the Warwickshire and Solihull Blood Bikes (WSBB) service to continue operating.

WSBB previously provided an out-of-hours, year-round emergency motorcycle courier service delivering blood products from Nuneaton, Rugby and Warwick to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) for free.

Blood Bikes

But in April, volunteers for the service accused UHCW of wasting taxpayers’ money after the hospital trust signed a contract to pay QE facilities, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust, to do what the blood bikers have been doing.

It seemed as if the service would no longer be needed but UHCW has now decided to keep the volunteers on the road.

Mr Western said: “I am thrilled that the blood bikes are continuing their vital work in the region.

“It was an absolute travesty that this free, out of hours service run by volunteers was excluded from the tendering process.

“In response to this, tens of thousands signed a petition to keep the blood bikes on the road.

“Moreover, myself and prospective parliamentary candidate for Rugby, Debbie Bannigan, wrote to the CEO of UHCW, Andy Hardy, pleading with him to accommodate this fantastic community initiative instead of casting it aside in favour of a private contractor.

“Debbie and I are both ecstatic that UHCW has heeded our advice and allowed Warwickshire and Solihull Blood Bikes to continue to do what they do best.”