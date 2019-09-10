Leamington and Jephson Gardens get top awards in Heart of England in Bloom competition

Leamington in Bloom was awarded a well-deserved Gold award at the recent Heart of England in Bloom Awards ceremony held in Rugby recently.

Leamington competes in the Small City category of the Royal Horticultural Society’s regional competition alongside towns like Shrewsbury, Rugby and Oswestry, and this is Leamington’s fourth consecutive Gold.

The judges toured the town in July and looked for the different ways in which Leamington makes its mark in community, environmental and horticultural categories.

The much admired Jephson Gardens also won a special award, the Mike Garwood Memorial Award, with the judges chosing to single out the park for its rich and diverse mix of stunning formal floral displays, perennial plantings, butterfly borders, new shrub beds, sensory garden, and tropical hot-house.

The formal planting and colour schemes at the park change year on year and always impress visitors and residents alike.

The Mayor of Leamington Cllr Bill Gifford said: “This is excellent news for our beautiful town and I congratulate and thank those who work so hard all year round to make Leamington so colourful and welcoming.

“This includes the Leamington in Bloom Committee, the Town Council and the District Council which help achieve Gold awards every year.”

Leamington has been an enthusiastic supporter of the In Bloom event for more than 30 years.

For more information about Leamington in Bloom visit www.leamingtoninbloom.co.uk