League One trio reflect well on us - Holleran

Paul Holleran has spoken of his immense satisfaction at seeing three former Leamington players line up in Tuesday’s night’s League One clash between Accrington Stanley and Shrewsbury.

Stanley fielded Courtney Baker-Richardson and Colby Bishop, who opened the scoring for the home side, with Dan Udoh coming off the bench to net the winner in a thrilling 3-2 win for the Shrews.

Courtney Baker-Richardson has joined Accrington on loan from Swansea.

And, having seen the trio all make a name for themselves at the Phillips 66 Community Stadium, Holleran was understandably proud of the role both he and the club played in their rise.

“It’s lovely really,” said Holleran. “All three keep in touch and both Colby and Danny rang me in the morning to talk about the game.

“It’s great to have three young lads who all came to us after a difficult time in football and all used Leamington as a springboard to kick on,

“To have three players who have played for us all in a League One game - you don’t see that very often.

Dan Udoh was the third ex-Brake on the pitch and went on to score the winner.

“With Danny, he’d gone to Chester and been sent back to Crewe. We helped get him going again and he looks back on his time with us fondly.

“Both Danny and Colby had had a lot of knocks so to see them in League One, playing and scoring goals is lovely to see.

“It’s nice to have played a part in it.”