Leader of Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce calls for national budget that will help boost businesses

Business leaders in Coventry and Warwickshire say firms across the region want a budget that will help kick-start strong economic growth.

The call came after the Chancellor Sajid Javid announced this year’s budget will take place on Wednesday, March 11, and would open a new chapter for the UK economy and prepare it for the decade ahead.

Louise Bennett, chief executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Businesses want to have certainty as we begin a new year and a new decade.

“We are now calling for the chancellor and the government to listen to businesses across our patch – and right across the country – to deliver a budget that can give us the confidence to invest and grow after several years of uncertainty.

“The budget in March is the perfect platform to set out an agenda that really delivers on some of those promises to provide businesses with the best possible conditions to grow.”

British Chambers of Commerce Co-Executive Director Claire Walker said: “Businesses will be looking to the budget to boost confidence and stimulate growth at a time of significant uncertainty for the UK economy.

“Firms of all sizes need to see a package of fiscal measures to alleviate the burden of high up-front costs and boost investment.

"The chancellor must outline how he will make good on election promises of a fundamental reform of business rates. We also need to see a moratorium on all new up-front costs for businesses for the duration of this parliament.

"This is the first opportunity for the new government to demonstrate that it listens to business and is serious about tackling the day-to-day challenges holding firms back.”