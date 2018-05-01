Launch event planned to mark Simply Fresh store in Kenilworth rebranding as Budgens

The former Simply Fresh shop on Roseland Road in Kenilworth is set to be rebranded as a Budgens - and a launch event will be held at the shop to celebrate.

The event will be held on Friday May 4, and is open to everyone throughout the day.

Free breakfasts will be handed out from 8am, and celebrations in the afternoon start from 2pm with a barbecue, drinks, prize giveaways and face painting.

And because the event is being held on May 4 - also known as Star Wars Day - the event will be Star Wars themed, and children in particular are encouraged to turn up in fancy dress.

The shop will still be run by Avtar and Sukhjit 'Sid' Sidhu. They were forced to make the change after an old supplier to the store went bankrupt.

Sid believes the change will be for the better. He said: "We've got a lot of positivity around this. We had no choice but to look for another partner, and Budgens made the best offer.

"Budgens are owned by Tesco, so we're going to a lot of the Tesco range in store.

"This change has got to be a good thing - we're part of the biggest supermarket in the country."