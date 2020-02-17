Laptops and handbags stolen in vehicle break-ins at Rollright Stones near Chipping Norton

Warwickshire Police are looking for information in the theft of laptops and handbags during three vehicle break-ins at the Rollright Stones near Shipston.

Officers with the Shipston Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) are investigating the theft of some handbags, laptop computers and a picnic bag during the break-in of three parked vehicles.

The break-ins occurred while the owners of the vehicles visited the Rollright Stones.

The Rollright Stones, which are neolithic and bronze age stone monuments, located on an unclassified road along the Oxfordshire/Warwickshire boundary between the A44 and the A3400, north of Chipping Norton and south of Long Compton.

If you have information that you believe may be connection to this incident, please contact the police on 101.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crime Stoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.