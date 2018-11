A laptop was stolen after burglars broke into a Kenilworth home over the weekend.

Between 11.30am and 7.30pm on Saturday November 24, offenders broken into a property in Malthouse Lane through a rear bedroom window.

Once inside the burglars carried out an untidy search and stole a laptop. It has not been confirmed if other items were taken.

Anyone with any information about this burglary should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 345 of November 24.