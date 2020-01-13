Laptop computer stolen during Kenilworth vehicle break-in

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of laptop computer during a vehicle break-in at a sports premises in Kenilworth.

Offenders stole a laptop computer that was in the passengers side area of a vehicle parked at a sports premises in Leyes Lane, Kenilworth.

Police

The vehicle break-in occurred between 6.15 and 7.45pm on Friday January 10.

Anyone with information about the vehicle break-in can contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 46 of January 13.

If you think you may have seen or heard anything suspicious or have any information about this incident then please contact Warwickshire Police on 101 or alternatively you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111