Laptop and crates of beer among items stolen during two Warwick burglaries

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of a laptop and several crates of beer during two residential burglaries in Warwick.

The first burglary occurred after offenders broke into a house on Dickens Road in Warwick between Wednesday October 2 and Saturday October 5.

Police

An untidy search of the Dickens Road property was made during the burglary.

Anyone with information about the Dickens Road burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 125 of October 5.

Police are also investigating a second burglary, which occurred at a property on Wilmhurst Road in Warwick between the hours of 11.30pm on Saturday October 5 and 8am on Sunday October 6.

Offenders gained entry through the conservatory and stole a laptop, an iPad, iPhone 5 and several crates of beer from the garage.

Anyone with information about the Wilmhurst Road burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 86 of October 6.

People can also report information through CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.