Laptop and £1,600 stolen from Leek Wootton charity event

Warwickshire Police are looking for information after the theft of £1,600 and a laptop happened at a charity golf tournament in Leek Wootton on Monday.

The theft occurred after a white cardboard box containing the cash and the laptop was left unattended around 3pm on Monday July 15.

Police

No description of offenders is currently available.



Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire Police on 101 using incident number 185 of July 15.



Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.