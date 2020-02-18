Landlady for popular Kenilworth pub set to retire after nearly 20 years

A landlady for a popular Kenilworth pub is set to the make the call for last orders one final time.

After nearly 20 years as landlady of the Virgins and Castle pub Laurie Howe is retiring from the pub in Kenilworth.

Virgins and Castle pub in Old Town Kenilworth

Laurie and her husband Peter along with their two daughters Kirsten and Izee moved into the pub in 2001, but only a few years later tragically Peter died leaving the girls to run the business.

Laurie, who is originally from the Philippines, blended the traditional English pub with food from Asia that the pub has become renowned for across the area. The pub has gone from strength to strength winning numerous awards and hosting all manner of community and social events.

Almost 20 years and a million or so pints later, Laurie and the family are leaving the pub and to start a new adventure in town.

Laurie said: “Running a pub is a very demanding job, but with the help of my family and our regulars who have supported us it has made it easy and pleasurable.

"We are deeply attached to the Virgins, which has made leaving the pub very difficult, but all good things come to an end. We have made lots of friends, some incredible memories and had a lot of fun. Thank you to all.”

In addition to supporting her daughter Kirsten who runs the Alexa Lauren Patisserie in the High Street Old Town Kenilworth, Laurie will also be opening a new Filipino Tapas Bar in the town centre later this summer.

The final day of trading for the family is Sunday March 8.

The Virgins & Castle pub known for being one of the oldest pubs in Kenilworth, dates back to 1563 and the time of Elizabeth I and the illustrious Tudor period.

Jonathan Carter-Morris and Marc Hornby with the hospitality group Caviar & Chips will be taking over the Virgins & Castle pub next month for the Leicestershire brewer Everards.

The new business owners will welcome customers from Friday March 13.