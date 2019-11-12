Land Rover stolen from property in Rowington

Warwickshire Police are investigating two reported thefts, including a Land Rover Defender from properties in the village of Rowington.

The latest theft occurred after offenders stole a green Land Rover Defender from property in Finwood Road of Rowington.

The vehicle was driven across fields by the offenders as they made off.

The theft occurred between 5pm on Thursday November 7 and 8am on Friday November 8.

Anyone with infomration about the theft of the Land Rover can call police on 101 quoting incident number 78 of November 8.

Police are also looking for information in a second theft in Rowington.

Offenders broke into two storage containers at a property in Mill Lane of Rowington.

A quantity of construction tools were stolen and a dumper vehicle. The dumper vehicle was later recovered.

The theft occurred between 5.30pm on Tuesday November and 7am on Wednesday November 6.

Anyone with information about the construction tools theft can call police on 101 quoting incident number 50 of November 6.