Ks welcome old faces for step up to Midland One

Two former Kenilworth players are returning to the fold as the club prepare for the step up to Midlands One West.

Tighthead prop Jake Dodd will bring experience to the pack after a spell at Broadstreet where he won the Players’ Player of the Year in 2017/18.

Dodd came through the mini and junior sections at Kenilworth RFC and went on to represent the 1st XV for a number of seasons before stepping up to National 2 and 3 with Broadstreet.

Electric winger Nyle Beckett will also be back in Blue and Gold for the 2019/20 season.

Beckett enjoyed a successful stint at Glasshouse Lane earlier in his career before gaining National League experience at Nuneaton, Broadstreet and Birmingham & Solihull.

He represented Jamaica in the Sevens competition at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, taking to the field against England, Australia and Samoa.

The duo will be joined by fly-half Will Davies who makes the switch from near-neighbours Old Leamingtonians.

Kenilworth director of rugby Jai Purewal said the capture of the county player was a major coup for the club.

“We are delighted Will has chosen Kenilworth for the next stage of his rugby development,” said Purewal.

“Competition for places is essential for the squad to progress and challenge itself and Will’s arrival, along with others, will certainly help us achieve that.”

Second-row Connor Burnett is another player making the short trip down the A45 from Broadstreet RFC.

Burnett, a strong ball-carrier with good handling skills, has represented Warwickshire through the age grades, as well as England Colleges under-19s.

Purewal added: “Stepping up to Midlands One will test our squad depth, so we are really pleased to welcome a player of Connor’s calibre to KRFC, where he will give us even more competition in the second-row position.”

Kenilworth have had one pre-season game to date, beating a James Peacock-coached Didsbury TOC 43-24.

They continue their preparations with a clash tomorrow against Midlands Two East (South) side against Bugbrooke (1.15pm).

Meanwhile, Kenilworth’s women, who are about to enter their second year in Midlands Championship Two, went down 41-24 to the higher-ranked Barnsley Ladies in the first of their two pre-season friendlies.

A well-worked try from number eight Caroline Spence and two brilliant individual efforts from centre Sophie Henry, cleanly converted by new starter Emma Dootson, were the highlight of the first half for the hosts.

Dootson also ran in a try in the 70th minute to seal an eyecatching debut from the centre.