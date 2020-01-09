Kingstonian standing in the way of Brakes and an FA Trophy glamour tie

Paul Holleran knows Leamington may be just 90 minutes from a mouthwatering tie against one of non-league’s big boys.

However, he says his side cannot afford to be complacent when they travel to Tolworth to face Isthimian Premier Division side Kingstonian in the second round of the FA Trophy on Saturday.

Kingstonian have already come through four ties to reach this stage, while the FA Cup also proved productive, with Hayden Bird’s side reaching the second round proper before bowing out at the hands of AFC Fylde.

And Holleran says form and league placings go out of the window when you get to this stage of the competition.

“When you start getting to the last 32 you prefer to be at home but you know you are getting close to some big, big games,” said Holleran.

“Obviously Kingstonian have done well in the cups this season and they have some good players and play a good brand of football.

“Any of the 16 ties could go either way at this stage, anything can happen.”

“But we’ll go there, give a resilient performance and hope to come back with something.

“I think we’ve got enough even having lost a couple of players recently and we’ll be a bit fresher after having a few days breather.

“We go in good spirits and we’ll look to come back up the M40 with our name in the hat.”

Kingstonian, who suffered their first league defeat since October 23 on Saturday when they went down at Cheshunt, will be without 18-goal top scorer Louie Theophanous after he opted this week to take a break from football.

Should a replay be needed, the tie will be staged at the Phillips 66 Community Stadium on Tuesday (7.45pm).