King's High and Warwick School pupils praised for show efforts after flooding setback

King's High and Warwick School Pupils have been praised by their teachers for letting the show go on when a performance of a joint drama production had to be rescheduled due to flooding.

As part of the six-show run, the young cast put on a matinee performance of Little Shop of Horrors which "buzzed with all the energy of this colourful and anarchic production".

Photo from Warwick School and King's High School's recent production of Little Shop of Horrors.

Cat Price, director of drama at King’s High School, said: "What allowed the performances to flow so smoothly was the incredible set, designed and built by Ian Roberts and painted so skilfully by Wendy Morris - which captured the comic book feel I wanted for this production and enhanced the tremendous efforts of all those on and behind the stage so brilliantly.

"It was a delight to work with musical director Sam Young again - his professionalism and talent knows no bounds and the way he guided our students and the band ensured that the performances were of the highest quality.

"I could not be prouder of what everyone achieved.”

Mike Perry, director of drama at Warwick School, added: “Double casting the lead roles provided a lovely sense of supportive competitiveness during rehearsals and led the actors to keep upping their game - the entire company produced awesome performances from Audrey's stunning vocals (Izzy Evans/Katie Burrows), Seymour's endearing geekiness (Sam Bain/Will Parsons), the hilarity of both Mushnik (Maya Evans/Leo Brades) and Orin (Ollie Lattin/Will Callan) and the smooth yet fearsome voice of the plant, Audrey II (Josh Simango).

"The audiences were also guided through the show by the energy and beautiful vocals of the urchins (Taryn Young, Molly Monksfield, Katie Walsh, Beth Woolley/Zoe Tubb, Molly Perkins, Emily Skillett, Alex Flood) and were left bedazzled by their numerous costume changes."