Kind-hearted staff at Warwick business raise money for The Myton Hospices

Kind-hearted staff at a Warwick property development and investment company have donated a four-figure sum to a very good cause.

AC Lloyd, based at Tachbrook Park, handed over a cheque for £1,000 to The Myton Hospices after a series of fundraising events last year including their Christmas jumper day and the sale of furniture from its show homes at developments across Warwickshire to staff during a silent auction.

Chris Willmott from The Myton Hospices (front, left) receives a cheque for 1,000 from Alistair Clark of AC Lloyd Homes (front, right) watched by staff at its headquarters in Warwick

Chris Willmott, corporate fundraiser at The Myton Hospices which has a hospice in Myton Lane, Warwick, visited staff at AC Lloyd to thank them for their efforts.

He said: “We rely on donations to continue to provide all our services free of charge for patients across Coventry and Warwickshire.

“The generous donation from AC Lloyd will form part of our ongoing support to patients and their families.

“We are really grateful to AC Lloyd for their generous donation of £1,000 and it highlights the wonderful support we receive from the business community throughout the area.”

Alistair Clark, managing director at AC Lloyd Homes, said being involved in the local community has been the ethos of the business since it was established in 1948.

“We have been creating communities and commercial developments for over 70 years in Warwickshire and throughout the Midlands and supporting the local community is at the core of every aspect of our work,” he said.

“We chose The Myton Hospices to benefit from our fundraising because they are a fantastic locally based charity who care for patients and their families at a time when they need it most.

“A total of £4,494.80 has now been raised for The Myton Hospices over the years by AC Lloyd and I would like to thank all my colleagues for their generous support and it was great to meet Chris and hear about all the great work they do.”