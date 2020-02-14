Kenilworth women pass out crochet hearts with messages of hope for Valentine's Day

An act of kindness can go a long way towards making someone's day.

Several members of the Take Heart Project in Kenilworth took part in a #runaheart campaign in the lead up to Valentine's Day.

Nearly a dozen people, including members of the Take Heart Project group took part in a 3k heart-shaped run this morning at the War Memorial Park in partnership with the Power Runs group in Coventry.

Louise Scrivener started the Take Heart Project last year in Kenilworth, which involves giving away handmade crochet hearts by leaving them around Kenilworth for people to find as a way of cheering them up. Three other women, Deb Locke, Sharon Sully and Sally Mortimer, help her run the project.

She said: “All of hearts have the message 'You are not alone.' That's the message that we're trying to get out there that even when you're kind of at your lowest you are not alone.”

Louise said: "We have a #runaheart campaign which we’ve started, which is about getting out in your local community and leaving a heart footprint... while raising the opportunity for discussion around MH and looking after ourselves.

"We’re doing the heart run and drop because valentines is about love - and we’re hoping to spread some love for anyone who needs it at the moment."

After the group ran the 3k heart-shaped run they finished off the morning with a 'cuppa' at Coffee on the Corner in the town centre of Kenilworth where they left several of the crochet hearts for customers.

Overall the group left more than 60 of the handmade crochet hearts out for people to find today - Valentine's Day.

People who took part in the heart-shaped run made a £1 donation toward the MIND mental health charity.

The Take Heart Project group gave away more than 100 crotchet hearts in and around the town centre of Kenilworth for World Kindness on November 13, 2019.

So far they have made and left out more than 14,000 crochet hearts for people to find since the group started last year. People from all over the UK help make the hearts and write them labels for the group.

Women including members of the Take Heart Project hold the crochet hearts on Valentine's Day run

Heart-shaped run by the Take Heart Project group

A crochet heart from the Take Heart Project