Kenilworth woman’s running advent calendar for Leamington homeless charity

A woman from Kenilworth is taking on a running advent challenge in aid of a Leamington-based homeless charity.

Gemma Bates has committed to running every day from December 1 to December 25 to help raise money for Helping Hands, which supports homeless and vulnerable people in the Warwick district.

A member of Gemma’s extended family launched the idea as a group on Facebook called ‘our running advent-ures’.

Gemma said: “The running advent calendar was set up by Lorraine Rogers, a member of my extended family living in Bournemouth.

“She opened up the advent to anyone who wanted to take part. Myself and other family members are taking part as well as people all over the country and some from around the world.

“People are also raising money for charities and I chose Helping Hands in Leamington. I have been following the charity on Facebook for a while and thought they were such a worthwhile cause. I really like their ethos of a hand up not a hand out.”

“Some people on the group are very new to running and others are seasoned runners but the group helps to keep everyone motivated and I think its a lovely idea.

“I would urge people to donate where they can.”

To donate click here