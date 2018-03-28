Kenilworth Walk of Witness taking place on Good Friday

Kenilworth’s annual Walk of Witness involving all churches in the town and Leek Wootton takes place this Good Friday (March 30).

The walk will start at St John’s Church in Warwick Road at 9.30am, where hot cross buns and other refreshments will be served.

Alternatively, churchgoers in Leek Wootton can meet at All Saints church at 9am.

A joint act of worship will then take place in Abbey End at 10.45am - not Talisman square which was the location in previous years.

This will be followed by the walk with the cross to Abbey Hill where it will be planted and a further session of worship and hymns will take place.

After this, refreshments will be served in Abbey Hill United Reformed Church from noon. A quiet and reflective final act of worship will also take place in the church from 8pm.

Dozens of Christians turned out for last year’s Walk of Witness, which also saw the launch of ‘Love Kenilworth’, a venture to bring the different churches in Kenilworth and its surrounding villages together.

In a previous interview, Rev Jim Perryman of All Saints Church said: “The world often sees the Church as divided, but at our heart there’s a desire for unity.

“We want to focus on being a resource for prayer, and to show the reality that the churches are wanting to reach out and not to stay in our little enclaves waiting for people to come in.”

The Walk of Witness is a chance for Christians to empathise with what Jesus Christ went through before and during his crucifixion, and offers a chance for reflection.

All are welcome to attend at any point along the walk.