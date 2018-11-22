Kenilworth volunteer helping people with eating disorders thanked by Prime Minister

The Prime Minister Theresa May has personally thanked a Kenilworth volunteer for supporting people struggling with eating disorders.

Di Archer founded her charity ‘Tastelife’ in 2013 along with her friend Jean Hart from Southampton after struggling to find support for their two daughters, who both had eating disorders of their own.

The charity provides tools for recovery for those suffering from eating disorders.

And the pair's work has seen them win a Points of Light award, which recognises outstanding volunteers who are making a change in their community and inspiring others.

In a personal letter to Di, the Prime Minister Theresa May said: "You have responded to the struggle of supporting daughters with eating disorders by creating a tremendous force for good.

"Your ambitious work is not only providing sufferers with vital support on their path to recovery, but also giving carers and families much needed guidance in how to cope with the daily difficulties of eating disorders."

Di and Jean developed Tastelife as a course to support both sufferers and their carers. It was published in July 2013 after substantial piloting.

The eight weekly sessions for sufferers and carers help families cope with the struggles of eating disorders, and can be found in 27 locations across the country.

Di and Jean have also created a new 'Awareness of Eating Disorders' course that will be delivered in schools to help young people understand more about attitudes and behaviours towards food and eating.

Di said: "I am absolutely delighted we have been chosen as ‘Points of Light' for our work in combating the hideous modern curse of eating disorders.

"Through Tastelife, lives are being changed, families remade and now, with this award, news of this work will surely spread to new areas of the country."

The women are the 1054th and 1055th winners of the Points of Light award, which has been developed in partnership with the hugely successful Points of Light programme in the USA.