Kenilworth vehicle theft leaves delivery driver without means to provide for family

A delivery driver with small children at home who had his car stolen in Kenilworth has been left without a means to provide for his family.

Aqib Ghouri, who delivers small parcels with his personal car for Yodel, had his black Ford Mondeo 2012 model stolen around 6.20pm on Wednesday August 14.

Police

Mr Ghouri said: “I was working delivering parcels in Kenilworth. It was my regular route. I parked on Park Road and I went inside to drop off a parcel at a hair dressers and I came back out and it was gone.

“I went inside for just a minute and the car was gone. It was really shocking.”

Mr Ghouri had his key in his pocket and locked the car like normal. The incident not only left him without his family car, but his wallet, mobile phone and 30 some odd parcels were also taken.

Mr Ghouri added: “I'm off from work now at home with no car. It's really stressful. It's really the car I got. I've got two little kids. It's really hard.

Stolen Ford Mondeo

He has contacted Warwickshire Police and his insurance company too.

The vehicle was driven away in the direction of Manor Road in Kenilworth.

Anyone with information about the vehicle theft can contact police using 101 and incident number 337 of August 14.

People can also report information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.