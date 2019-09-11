Kenilworth Twinning Association members celebrate 25 years with German town

Members of the Kenilworth Twinning Association hosted nearly a dozen people during the celebrations of the town's twinning with Eppstein, Germany.

Eleven people from Eppstein spent last weekend in Kenilworth to take part in the celebrations marking the 25th anniversary of the twinning of the two towns in October 1994.

The 25th anniversary cake provided by Kenilworth Town Council

Events included a well-attended formal anniversary dinner at the Kenilworth Tennis and Croquet Club on Saturday where Kenilworth Mayor Alison Firth was guest of honour, a reception on Sunday at the Kenilworth Senior Citizens Centre hosted by the Kenilworth Town Council with the mayor and several councillors in attendance, and a day trip for our visitors to Shrewsbury on Monday including a visit to nearby Attingham Park.

Four people from the town of Langeais in the Loire region of France, one of Eppstein’s other twin towns, also joined the Kenilworth association members for the weekend's events.

Tony Jones, chairman of the KTA said: “Regardless of what our politicians are getting up to, friendship with our European neighbours remains very much alive and strong and the Kenilworth Twinning Association is certainly doing its bit in that respect.”

There are 70 members in the Kenilworth Twinning Association.

Tony said: We're really a growing organisation. We've had a good year for taking on new members. Twinning is all about friendship.”

The twinning association is not funded by the town council. We're totally self-funded.

Tony added: “It indirectly helps Kenilworth tourism. They're bringing their euro into Kenilworth and money is spent. Twinning is all about friendship.

“This is all about people. It's getting to know our European neighbours something we think more important than ever.”

Around 20 members from Kenilworth will go to Roccalumera in Sicily at the end of October to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Kenilworth’s friendship link with the town.

For more information on the Kenilworth Twinning Association and how join see their website www.kenilworthtwinning.org.uk