Kenilworth town councillor chosen as Liberal Democrat candidate for next general election

A Kenilworth town councillor has been chosen by the Kenilworth and Southam Liberal Democrats to stand for the party in the next general election.

Cllr Richard Dickson, who was elected to the town council in 2017 for the St John's ward after former councillor Alastair Bates stepped down, will aim to become the MP for the Kenilworth and Southam constituency.

Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright is the current MP for the constituency.

Cllr Dickson said: "I’m honoured to have been given such strong backing by local Liberal Democrats and my aim is to demand better for people in the area, trying to earn their trust by putting their interests first above everything else.

“I have a vision for the sort of area and country we want to create, including a housing market that works for everyone, a properly funded health and care system and the creation of a much more trustworthy political system.”

The news comes after the Boundary Commission released its plans to scrap the Kenilworth and Southam constituency and replace it with 'Coventry South and Kenilworth'.

Cllr Dickson could not be immediately reached for comment regarding the planned boundary changes.