Kenilworth theatre hosting poppy display alongside First World War play

A Kenilworth theatre is hosting a poppy display this week while a First World War play is performed there.

The Talisman Theatre in Barrow Road is one of the sites which will launch Kenilworth's poppy appeal this year.

Visitors who head to the theatre between today (Tuesday October 1) and Saturday October 6 to see 'Journey's End' - a play set before a battle in 1917 - will be able to buy a poppy and view the display.

The display features memorabilia from the First World War, including photographs of relatives of some of the cast who served, medals and even trench maps.

Volunteers from the theatre have also spent weeks making, painting and crafting poppies to decorate the bar area.