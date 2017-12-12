Kenilworth teacher aiming to raise £2,000 for children's charity by running first ever marathon

A teacher from Kenilworth is aiming to raise £2,000 for a children's charity by running a marathon for the first time in London next year.

Mel Twigger, 45, of Bertie Road, only took up running two years ago. But she was inspired to apply to run the London Marathon after joining the 'Run Like a Girl' running club in Leamington a year later.

And after seeing members of that group complete marathons and reading blogs posted by the group about their success, Mel decided to apply herself.

Mel, who teaches at Lillington Primary School, said: "I used to do parkruns, but I'm very much not a runner.

"But I thought if they can do it, I can give it a go."

Mel is aiming to raise £2,000 for children’s charity Action Medical Research, which is dedicated to improving the health of babies and children. The charity has helped Mel and her family in the past.

She held a street collection last month in Kenilworth a which raised £275.83 towards the total, and is planning on more in the near future

Her training is going well - Mel recently completed a 10-mile run at Draycote Water, and she hopes to run in the Warwick Half Marathon.

And although Mel could not say she was confident of success, she is determined to finish the London Marathon on Sunday April 22, 2018.

She added: "I've got to do it - there's no question about that. I'm going to go for it. This is a once in a lifetime thing."

Anyone wishing to sponsor Mel should click here