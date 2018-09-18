Kenilworth swimmers raise more than £2,000 for charity after 10km swim

Five Kenilworth swimmers raised more than £2,000 for charity after taking on a 10km swim in Devon last weekend.

Friends Rod Jones, Kirk Allsopp, Nik Collins, Ashley Ball and Gary Kind, who all swim together at Abbey Fields, completed the swim in the River Dart on Saturday September 15.

They were raising money for Level Water, a charity which assists and teaches disabled children to swim, building their confidence to take part in a swimming club.

Gary admitted the swim was difficult. He said: "On the day we all felt apprehensive, none of us had swan this distance before. The conditions were perfect - sunny with only a light breeze.

"The river did become choppy in parts, making it difficult to breathe efficiently. The most difficult part was certainly the last two kilometres, when your shoulders and arms really start to ache."