Kenilworth store owner fights off would-be thief in Christmas Eve raid on jewellery store

A Kenilworth jewellery store owner thwarted a robbery in which at least one offender carried a machete by fighting off one of the intruders in the robbery attempt.

Phil Sylvester, the owner of Sylvesters The Jewellwers, managed to keep the intruders from ever entering his Talisman Square business on Christmas Eve.

Sylvesters Jewellers in Talisman Square

Phil said: "It was two minutes to 4 on Christmas Eve and a motor bike pulled up. I immediately thought this wasn't good. The guy on the motor bike had a machete and was waving it around."

But Phil managed to keep staff members inside the store safe as he fought off a second assailant.

"He wasn't as big as me, but he was quite strong. He said he had a 'shooter.' I just kept ramming the door with my foot. I know I hurt him. I really rammed the door."

Staff members managed to sound the alarm and smoke from the store's security system started the fill the inside of the shop.

Phil added: "Once the smoke started he changed his mind and that was it, he was gone.

"We've got smoke that's an incredible deterrent in the store."

Warwickshire Police have launched an appeal for witness information following the attempted robbery.

The incident happened in Talisman Square around 3.55pm on Tuesday (December 24).

Two people riding a green Kawasaki motorbike approached the store before the passenger got off and tried to enter the shop. The offender was prevented from entering and left empty handed.

Detective Inspector Collette O’Keefe, of the Warwickshire Police Serious and Complex Investigation team, said: “Fortunately, nobody was injured but staff were left badly shaken. Our enquiries are ongoing to trace the people responsible."

If anyone saw the people either before or after the robbery took place, or has any information about the incident, they should call 101 quoting incident 273 of December 24 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The jewellery store is family owned business since 1935. The original jewellery store location in Fleet Street, Coventry was destroyed during the Blitz.

The Kenilworth location was the first store to start trading in Talisman Square in 1964.

The jewellery store has returned to business as usual opening at its normal 9am today (Friday December 27) and closing at 5.15pm.