Kenilworth Show will take place at usual site again this year

Coventry and Warwickshire’s biggest one-day agricultural show is set to stay at its current site – at least for another year.

The Kenilworth Show will return to the showgrounds opposite Stoneleigh Park on Saturday, June 8 but is set for a new home in 2020.

It will mark the 76th annual show, which is organised by the Kenilworth and District Agricultural Society (KADAS), and will feature a wide range of entertainment and a packed agricultural programme.

Last year’s show attracted more than 12,000 people but there had been concerns it would have had to move site due to disruption caused by the start of HS2 works.

But the start of work on the project has been delayed and that will allow the show to remain on its current site.

This year’s show will see the return of the traditional country show livestock and homecraft competitions – and the countryside area, featuring challenges including archery and gundog scurry.

The equine area will also return for the packed schedule of equine competitions and the line-up for activities in the main ring will be announced soon.

There will also be displays of agricultural machinery and a vast array of trade stands for visitors to enjoy.

Charlie Weetman, director of the Kenilworth Show, said: “We are pleased to announce that we will be back on the same site for 2019.

“Over the last few months we have been working closely with the team at Stoneleigh Park to ensure we would be staying in the area, with or without HS2.

“Last year’s show was another huge success, attracting a huge crowd and showcasing the very best of the region’s agriculture.

“We will continue to work alongside Stoneleigh Park and to actively seek new locations for the show in the region next year.”

Colin Hooper, estates director at Stoneleigh Park, added: “The Kenilworth Show is always a fantastic event for the region and we’re delighted that the show will be returning this year.

“We are committed to the future of the show at Stoneleigh Park and will be working closely with Charlie and his team to ensure that future in the coming years.”

Gates open at 9am on Saturday, June 8 and a free shuttle bus will run from Kenilworth Clock Tower to the show throughout the day.

Tickets can also be purchased from Kenilworth Library and Farmers Fayre at Stoneleigh Park.

Advance tickets cost £12.50 and are available from [http://www.kenilworthshow.co.uk| www.kenilworthshow.co.uk}