Kenilworth Shell garage refused 24-hour alcohol licence

An application by Kenilworth's Shell garage to have a 24-hour licence to sell alcohol has been refused.

The petrol station, based in Warwick Road, will instead have a licence to sell alcohol from 6am to 11pm.

Its application to sell food between 11pm and 5am was also refused.

Concerns had been raised by town councillor for St John's ward, Richard Dickson, when the application was first made.

He said: "I can understand that some residents will have concerns about what impact it might have on crime and disorder, public safety, public nuisance and how it might cause harm to children."