Kenilworth Senior Citizens' Party returning in March

The annual Senior Citizens' Party run by two Kenilworth volunteer groups will be returning in March.

Kenilworth Round Table and Kenilworth Ladies Circle are now taking bookings for the event, which will be held on two nights at the Kenilworth Sports and Social Club in Upper Rosemary Hill.

The two groups host the event, which is held on two nights, Monday March 2 or Tuesday March. 3.

The party starts at 7pm on both nights and will feature all sorts of entertainment, including live music performed by the volunteers. In previous years this has included covers of Elvis Presley and a unique version of ‘The Blues Brothers’.

There will also be the traditional activities on the two nights including bingo, a raffle and a ‘who’s the eldest’ competition.

The Senior Citizens Party is made possible thanks to the donations made over the Christmas period for the Santa float in Kenilworth and Leek Wootton.

The Kenilworth Senior Citizens' Party will return in March '(photo from the Kenilworth Round Table)

The groups are expecting more than 200 people to attend.

Anyone wishing to attend should complete the quick and easy online form on the Round Table website or pick up a booking form at the customer services desk at Wilko's in Station Road.

A Round Table spokesman said: "We are always looking for new volunteers to support Kenilworth’s local events. Anyone wishing to support the Senior Citizens Party should visit the Round Table website and get in touch with the group.”