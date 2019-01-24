Kenilworth Senior Citizens' Party returning in March

The annual Senior Citizens' Party run by two Kenilworth voluntary groups will be returning in March.

Kenilworth Round Table and Kenilworth Ladies Circle are now taking booking for the event, which will be held on two nights at the Kenilworth Sports and Social Club in Upper Rosemary Hill on Monday March 4 and Tuesday March 5.

The party starts at 7pm on both nights, and will feature entertainment including singing and dancing, bingo, a raffle and a ‘who’s the eldest’ competition.

It is mainly funded by the donations made over the Christmas period for the Santa Float in Kenilworth and Leek Wootton.

Anyone wishing to attend should complete the online form on the Round Table website or pick up a booking form at the customer services desk at Wilko's on Station Road.

A Round Table spokesman said: "We are always looking for new volunteers to support Kenilworth’s local events. Anyone wishing to support the Senior Citizens Party should visit the Round Table website and get in touch with the group.”