Kenilworth School warns parents after girls 'approached by man' on way home

Kenilworth School has issued warnings to parents and carers of pupils after a man acting 'strangely and inappropriately' approached two girls on their way home last night (Wednesday October 17).

In a text and email sent out to parents, the school said a white man aged around around thirty with an Eastern European accent and curly brown hair approached two Year 11 girls near to Leyes Lane as they were walking home.

The message added: "The person was on a push bike and approached the girls to stop and talk to them.

"He acted strangely and inappropriately, making the girls feel uncomfortable. The girls were not harmed, however, we feel it is important to inform you of this incident.

"Students have been reminded today to go home in groups if they can and to return to school if they feel in danger."

The school also urged parents not to be alarmed by the incident, and said it had informed the police.