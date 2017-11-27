Kenilworth school 'thrilled' with positive inspection results

Staff at a Kenilworth school are 'thrilled' with the highly positive results of a recent inspection.

Crackley Hall School off Coventry Road received the highest possible ratings across all criteria from the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) following an inspection in October.

The inspection was split into two sections - a 'regulatory compliance section' and an 'educational quality inspection'. The school was rated highly in both sections.

The report states that pupil's academic achievements and personal development is 'excellent'.

For the school to improve, inspectors suggested it should focus on using its library as a learning resource, among other things.

Headmaster Robert Duigan said: “We are thrilled with the report which is a real vote of confidence for everything we do at Crackley Hall.

"I am delighted that the hard work of pupils, teachers, support staff, parents and the wider school community has been so resoundingly acknowledged and the positive impact that a Crackley education has on our children’s lives has been recognised.

“Being rated as ‘excellent’ in terms of both pupil achievement and personal development demonstrates the incredible talent, commitment and professionalism of our staff and the outstanding attitude and approach of our pupils.”

The ISI is the Government-approved body responsible for the inspection of independent schools. A copy of the full report can be seen here