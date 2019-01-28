Kenilworth School's head 'thrilled' with impressive pupil progress score

The headteacher of Kenilworth School has said he is thrilled with the school's pupils after their progress score released last week was higher than pupils at some grammar schools.

The school was ranked the third-highest among state schools in Warwickshire for its ‘Progress 8’ score - which measures how much progress pupils made between the end of primary school and the end of secondary school.

Kenilworth School received a Progress 8 score of 0.62 - which means pupils at the school made far more progress compared with other pupils of similar ability.

Headteacher Hayden Abbott said he was thrilled, but not surprised, with how well the pupils had done.

And although he praised the result, he also said it was important that pupils’ mental health was looked after.

He said: “The progress report reflects the achievements of all of students who have diverse abilities and come from a range of backgrounds. It is testament to the school’s teamwork – the students, staff and parents all working together.

“Young people are experiencing more pressure than ever before, and we want to help them develop strategies for coping.

“While we are obviously very proud of our academic achievements, we are even prouder of the way we help our students, as individuals, to develop into well balanced and happy human beings.”

Kenilworth's Progress 8 score was higher than grammars King Edward VI School in Stratford, and Lawrence Sheriff in Rugby.

Only Stratford Girls Grammar School and Rugby High School, also grammars, earned higher Progress 8 scores than Kenilworth.