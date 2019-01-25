Kenilworth School outperforms grammar schools in pupil progress scores

Kenilworth School has outperformed several grammar schools in Warwickshire after scores relating to pupils' progress at school were released yesterday (Thursday).

The school was ranked the third-highest among state schools in Warwickshire for its 'Progress 8' score - which measures how much progress pupils made between the end of primary school and the end of secondary school.

Kenilworth School received a Progress 8 score of 0.62 - which means pupils at the school made far more progress compared with other pupils of similar ability.

This score was higher than grammars King Edward VI School in Stratford, and Lawrence Sheriff in Rugby.

Only Stratford Girls Grammar School and Rugby High School, also grammars, earned higher Progress 8 scores than Kenilworth.

A Progress 8 score of 0 indicates pupils make an average amount of progress compared to peers of a similar academic ability.

The average score for state schools in Warwickshire is 0.06, meaning pupils in the county make slightly more progress than similar children in the rest of England.

Kenilworth School has been contacted for comment.