Kenilworth School musicians perform Christmas concert for retirement home residents

Kenilworth School music students performed a Christmas concert for residents of the Ashdene Gardens retirement complex.

The Christmas concert, performed by youngsters from the Brass Ensemble, Sine Nomine Flute Trio and the O'Reilly Duo, brought Christmas cheer to the audience who even joined in with some of the tunes.

Kenilworth School head of music Dave Pugh, said: “Kenilworth School has a proud musical tradition.

"Our musicians perform in and out of school at a high level and we are keen to share these talents within our community. Our students were excellent ambassadors for the school and their families. Their willingness to perform to and engage with senior members of the community shows just how well rounded our students are.”

It is extra-curricular activities such as this which have contributed to Kenilworth School being awarded World Class School status – a recognition given to only a hundred schools throughout the UK – making it in the top 2.5 per cent of non-selective schools in the country.